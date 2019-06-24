Austinites to play big role in $65M restoration of historic Texas hotel

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A historic hotel in North Texas is getting a $65 million makeover, with the help of a prominent Austin restaurateur and hotelier.

The 90-year-old Baker Hotel and Spa in Mineral Wells, west of Fort Worth, was bought by businessmen from Dallas and Austin with the vision of restoring the Great Depression-era property to its former glory and reopening it in 2022. When the hotel opened in 1929, it cost about $1.2 million to build.

Jeff Trigger, president of Austin-based La Corsha Hospitality Group, is part of the redevelopment team, and his company’s experience designing and resurrecting restaurants and hotels will lend the project some extra clout.

The property has been vacant and deteriorating since it closed in 1972. In 1982, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and has undergone several other renovation plans since its closing.

