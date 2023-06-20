AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alana Cortes lost power for roughly two weeks during this year’s winter storm. KXAN first talked to Cortes at the tail end of an ice storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands of Austin Energy customers.

Now, Cortes said she’s moving towards energy independence because she’s not confident she’ll consistently have power moving forward, including this summer as record heat hits Texas.

“There’s some resentment about the escalating cost of living when we do not feel that it reflects the standard of living,” Cortes said.

On the hottest day of the year so far, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking customers to voluntarily conserve energy, if possible, between 4-8 p.m.

“ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours,” it said in a release.

A spokesperson for Austin Energy said even though ERCOT was not in emergency operations, they were keeping a close eye on the grid to see “if this will lead to a potential energy emergency alert.”

Last week, ERCOT also said they expect some localized outages this summer as equipment overheats. Those can be caused by a mix of record-high temperatures and increased energy usage as people crank up their air conditioning, putting pressure on equipment.

That’s something that happened twice last week for Austin Energy: Once when a disconnect failed, that’s the piece of equipment that separates power lines at substations, then when a jumper overheated, that connects two wires, according to a spokesperson.

“With the sheer number of electronic components that we have across our 437 square mile service territory you’re going to have equipment failure from time to time,” spokesperson Matt Mitchell said. “That doesn’t vary from summer to summer.”

While Austin Energy said they prepared to respond to those outages, supply chain issues continue to be a concern for them, as is the case nationwide.

“Getting those components here, making sure that we have enough stock piled for when we need to replace those components is a real challenge for us,” Mitchell said.

Whether it be concerns with Texas’ grid or Austin infrastructure, Cortes said she’s taking matters into her own hands this summer.

“We know it’s a huge investment but if we’re going to stay here we just can’t continue to live like this, always wondering when the electricity is going to work and when it’s not,” she said.