AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Virgin’s Hyperloop One is eyeing North Texas as a site for a certification facility, according to the Regional Transportation Council.

The electromagnetic tube technology that boasts speeds of 760 miles an hour would take passengers from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to Laredo in about 45 minutes. Trips from North Texas to Austin would take about 17 minutes. And it would take about 25 minutes from North Texas to San Antonio.

Read more at the Austin Business Journal here.