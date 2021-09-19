Austin students linked to destructive TikTok trend in school bathrooms ‘addressed’, newsletter says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students who are believed to be responsible for damage caused at a school bathroom in the Austin Independent School District have been identified, according to a parent newsletter.

The letter, written to families of Kealing Middle School by principal Jerald Wilson, says those students have been “addressed” and “will also complete a restorative component as a consequence.”

The viral “TikTok bathroom challenge,” also known as the “Devious Lick” challenge, encourages vandalizing and stealing school property.

Central Texas school leaders have been addressing this with students in the past week.

Kealing Middle School sent an email to parents informing them of destruction in bathrooms.

A Leander Independent School District spokesperson said Vandergrift High School and Leander Middle School were hit by the trend.

Round Rock ISD spokespeople confirmed the need to close bathrooms for cleaning and repairs.

Hays CISD also said it was working with school resource officers on investigations into similar incidents.

Last Wednesday, TikTok announced it’s removing related content and redirecting hashtags and search results.

We expect our community to create responsibly – online and IRL. We're removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

“We will open restrooms again this week and if your scholars see anything on social media and our students are participating please let us know,” said the letter from Wilson.

KXAN has reached out to Austin ISD for more information and will update this story when we hear back.