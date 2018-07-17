Austin sees first West Nile case of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three cases of West Nile disease were confirmed last week in three Texas cities, including Austin.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the one patient in Austin and one patient in Galveston reported West Nile fever and in Dallas County one case of neuroinvasive disease was reported.

A spokesperson for Austin Public Health says their patient was not hospitalized.

Last year, Texas reported 135 cases of West Nile illness that resulted in six deaths.

Most people who get infected don’t usually get sick. About 20 percent of people develop West Nile fever.

With recent summer rain, people are being reminded to dump out any standing water around their home. People should also take steps to avoid mosquito bites by using EPA-registered insect repellant while outdoors.