NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels Police said an Austin man is dead after he drowned in the Guadalupe River Monday afternoon.

According to police, Pablo Daniel Calzada Rodriguez, 27, was pulled from the water off Gruene Road after he went under for an unknown amount of time around 5:30 p.m.

First responders took Rodriguez to the hospital where he died.

Comal County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders ordered an autopsy on Rodriguez’s body.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the drowning was an accident.