VERNON, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man acquitted in his father’s death is on the run, after escaping the North Texas State Hospital.

Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was acquitted by reason of insanity for the 2013 stabbing his father inside his west Austin home. Staff at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, near the Oklahoma border, told police he escaped Sunday night.

Hospital security video revealed Ervin left his room and scaled an eight-foot security fence before running off. Vernon police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

In 2014, a Travis County jury found Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in Ray Scott Ervin’s death. When Austin police arrived to the home near Camp Mabry, officers found Ray covered in blood. Ervin’s younger brother, Max, told the court his brother believed their father was an “imposter, and he’s a trained assassin.”

Max said his brother attacked their dad with a pipe wrench in one hand and knife in the other.

Ervin was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, black shirt, tan pants and black shoes, according to Vernon Police. He’s described as:

A white man

5’8″ to 6′ tall

About 206 pounds

Bald with a mustache

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.