AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are being deployed to help with flooding around the state for the third straight week.

AFD said six members were sent to Eagle Pass Tuesday as part of a Texas A&M Task Force1 boat squad deployment.

AFD said it is “honored” to help with the call. Captain Chris Layton, Fire Specialist Marcus Bradley, and Firefighters Jacob Brownlee, Nick Deno, Aaron Gilbert, and Neek Razavi were sent to help, according to AFD.

Eagle Pass, which is about 2.5 hours southwest of San Antonio, experienced heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the area. The “urgent request” for help in Eagle Pass called for two boats, two tow platforms, and six personnel, AFD said.

Last week, seven AFD firefighters went to George West, Texas, a small town about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi to help with potential flooding on the Neches River. Additionally, seven AFD firefighters responded to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi, two weeks ago.