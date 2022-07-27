AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver is taking the Laundry Project on the road to Uvalde.

Stuver, a longtime supporter of the nonprofit that helps provide free laundry services to low-income families, put out a call for donations on Twitter, saying people can donate in a variety of ways for the August 7 event.

Folks can donate through the Laundry Project’s campaign and Covert Ford will match donations up to $500. The donation goal for the project is $1,000, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign is about 25% toward the goal.

The 4ATX Foundation, Austin FC’s nonprofit organization, is also sponsoring a “kid’s corner,” during the project and is taking donations of coloring books and kids books.

Another way to help, Stuver said, is to donate school supplies and other items to teachers through Hope for Uvalde. On the website, there are links to donate toward Robb Elementary School teachers’ “wish lists,” and to the Uvalde CISD parent-teacher organization.

For his continued work in the community, Stuver was a finalist for the 2022 ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year award with three other professional athletes.

Stuver missed Austin FC’s 4-3 loss Sunday to the New York Red Bulls due to COVID-19 and Major League Soccer’s health and safety protocols. Austin FC plays again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City.