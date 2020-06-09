Austin area hospitals receive additional shipments of remdesivir to fight COVID-19

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four hospitals across the Austin area are receiving six additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir from the Texas Department of State Health Services in response to local COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a release Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to initial testing and health expert recommendations, remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Texas DSHS used a five-day average from May 25 to May 29 of COVID-19 caused hospitalizations to distribute the cases across the state. the release says.

DSHS will allocate 125 total cases of the liquid-form of remdesivir, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, across the state, which is enough to treat approximately 500 patients. This is the fourth round of distribution total from the federal government, and will bring the total number of cases distributed by DSHS to Texas hospitals to 609.

Travis County hospitals received five cases of the antiviral drug. Williamson County received an additional case.

“By allocating additional cases of remdesivir to communities across the state, Texas is prioritizing the health and recovery of our fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “It is imperative that we continue to equip Texas medical providers with the supplies they need to respond to COVID-19, and I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance in providing cases of remedisivir.”

Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo. The supply is part of a donation from drug maker Gilead, the release says.