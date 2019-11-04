Attorney tells Houston TV station accused Santa Fe shooter likely to be found incompetent to stand trial

HOUSTON (KXAN/KPRC) — The attorney for the teen accused of killing eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School in May 2018 says the shooter will likely be declared incompetent to stand trial, according to Houston TV station KPRC.
Defense attorney Nicholas Poehl moved to have his client, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, declared incompetent after defense experts conducted a months-long mental health evaluation.
A formal order from the bench will be forthcoming, Poehl told KPRC.
KPRC has reached out to Galveston prosecutors handling the case, but have yet to receive a response.