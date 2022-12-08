DECATUR, Texas (KXAN) — The mother of Athena Strand spoke publicly Thursday morning for the first time since the seven-year-old Texas girl’s death.

Police found Strand’s body on Friday after she disappeared from her home in Wise County, and they arrested Tanner Horner, a 31-year-old contract FedEx driver, in connection with her death. Horner is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Investigators said they believe Horner abducted her near her home while he was in the area delivering packages.

Earlier this week, several school districts throughout the state encouraged their students and staff members to wear Strand’s favorite color pink to honor her.