SAN ANTONIO, Texas– At least seven people were injured after a tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo unexpectedly fell Wednesday, according to a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson.

The incident happened shortly after noon, according to a San Antonio Zoo spokesperson.

San Antonio Zoo security and EMT team quickly responded and began treating guests, the zoo spokesperson said. Additionally, the San Antonio Park Police, San Antonio Police and SAFD responded within minutes.

It was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were for the seven people injured, and the incident remained under investigation Wednesday.