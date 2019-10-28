Astros fans optimistic as series heads back to Houston for game 6

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — The Houston Astros are heading back to Texas with three huge wins under their belt. This weekend’s success was an incredible turnaround from the team that arrived at the capital on Friday down two games, and fans say they are excited to bring the series home.

The Houston Astros are heading home now with the upper hand. They came back from a two-game deficit to win three games in the nation’s capital.

“We’re going to go back. We are going to take the trophy back. So excited about everybody. Great game,” said Astros fan Hilda Carrin.

Houston Congressman Kevin Brady says Sunday’s game was his first World Series game. Brady was a guest of President Donald Trump. He says it’s time to close out the series back home in Houston

“I was supposed to go two years ago but I was working on tax reforms so I missed the whole series. So this is a big bucket list deal,” said Brady. “Close this out. Back home. Minute Maid Park. All the fans. Whereas red as it is up here it’s just going to be solid orange back home.”

However, Nationals fans aren’t giving up hope.

“The road team is always winning, right. So we are going to go back to Houston and keep up the mojo. Road team wins,” said optimistic Nationals fan Tom Holland.

The series is heading back to Houston on Tuesday for game 6.