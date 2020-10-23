Astronaut sends ballot to Harris County Clerk from International Space Station

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (NBC/KXAN) — Astronaut Kate Rubins isn’t letting being in space deter her from voting this year.

The astronaut at the International Space Station cast her vote in Harris County, Texas via a secured ballot Thursday. Rubins filled it out from the station, where she’s just beginning a 6-month stay, and then emailed it to Earth to be counted.

“We consider it an honor to vote from space so we fill out a form and we vote via absentee ballot and I plan to do that in November,” she said. “I think it’s really important for everybody to vote, and if we can do it from space, then I think folks can do it from the ground, too.”

In 1997, Texas passed a law to allow astronauts to vote from space. The Johnson Space Center, where the astronauts are based while on Earth, is located in Houston.

The International Space Station is 253 miles above the Earth, and Rubins began her mission at the ISS on Oct. 14. She also voted from space in the 2016 election, according to NASA.