‘Assault on our democracy’: Texas leaders make plea for unrest to stop at US Capitol

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Protests turned violent at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as Congress was set to certify the electoral college votes for the presidential election. One person was reported to be shot as President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building.

Lawmakers had to be evacuated as well, after protesters breached security and entered the building. Trump and congressmembers on both sides of the aisle representing Texas all made pleas on social media to stop the unrest.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who is leading the effort to contest the presidential election results in Congress, said those storming the Capitol need to stop ‘NOW.’

“The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence — from Left or Right — is ALWAYS wrong,” Cruz said on Twitter. “And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.”

Rep. Lloyd Doggett said he is safe, but that “President Trump has set loose violence on our Congress.”

Rep. Michael McCaul released a video on his Twitter, saying he was forced into lockdown in his office.

“This violence cannot stand; it has to stop,” he said in the video.

He also wrote the violence and destruction being shown at the Capitol is an “assault on our democracy.”

Rep. Roger Williams said he is ‘disgusted’ by the actions of those committing violence.

“This behavior is an extraordinary stain on our democracy,” he said.

Rep. Chip Roy called on Trump to establish order, saying it’s the “last thing [he’ll] do that matters as President.”

Trump did post a video on Twitter telling protesters “you have to go home now,” but still falsely claimed election fraud. Twitter flagged it and prevented it from being replied to, retweeted or liked “due to a risk of violence.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also asked for peace and order in both protests at the US Capitol and at the Texas State Capitol.

I call on protesters in our state and our nation’s Capital to practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner.



Republican Rep. Dennis Bonnen, who was the Texas Speaker of the House, called it “a sad day in our history.”