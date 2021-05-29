Around 20 people rescued from stopped roller coaster at San Antonio’s Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Around 20 people had to be rescued from a Six Flags Fiesta Texas roller coaster after it stopped mid-ride Saturday in San Antonio.

Crews at the amusement park said the Poltergeist ride stopped around 11:50 a.m. Saturday. A spokesperson said the riders were secured in an upright position. Each person was harnessed during the stoppage and walked down the ride individually.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” a Fiesta Texas spokesperson told NBC News. “The ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection.”

San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington told NBC no injuries were reported.

Officials have not announced what caused the ride to stall or break down.