Army specialist hurt in Afghanistan 7 years ago honored with Purple Heart

US Army Specialist Evan Nelson received his Purple Heart Sept. 7, 2021 during a ceremony at Camp Mabry in Austin. Sen. Ted Cruz helped make the ceremony happen. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

CAMP MABRY (KXAN) — United States Army Specialist Evan Nelson received his Purple Heart Tuesday during a ceremony at Camp Mabry in Austin.

Nelson was injured during combat while serving in Afghanistan in 2014. He was ground guiding a vehicle when an IED detonated in front of him.

Nelson suffered a concussion but was able to recover and complete his mission overseas.

“It means a lot, it’s really nice considering what’s going down with Afghanistan, and I just really appreciate everyone taking the time,” he said.

Though Nelson was hurt in combat nearly seven years ago, it took until now and the help of Sen. Ted Cruz’s office to receive the medal.