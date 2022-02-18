Arizona volleyball team that lost player after Texas ice storm continues season in her honor

GLENDALE, Arizona (KXAN) — An Arizona volleyball team that lost one of its members due to a crash in a Texas ice storm in early February is playing the remainder of the season in her honor, the club told KXAN.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, seven people were caught in severe weather and hit a patch of black ice near Junction, Texas on Feb. 3. A winter storm had moved through the state, bringing dangerous conditions to the area.

Six people were transported to area hospitals after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, but a girl had died at the scene. The team identified the player as Alexa Cruz.

The Venom Volleyball club was traveling from Goodyear, Arizona to Austin, Texas for a tournament at the Austin Convention Center.

After the accident, the Venom Volleyball team pulled out of the tournament.

Gonzalez told KXAN on Feb. 18 that the Venom Red 18 team would continue to play the remainder of the season in honor of Cruz.

Professional beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, shared a video of support with Venom Volleyball, which the club says will help “lift the spirits of the team, parents and everyone affected by the tragedy.”

The team will play its first game Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, with a moment of silence in memory of Cruz before the tournament begins.

A fundraiser for the team’s tragedy relief fund has raised more than $186,000.