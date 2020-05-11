Archbishop to bless San Antonio in flyover Monday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The citizens of San Antonio will be blessed by Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller Monday afternoon by way of the sky.

The archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio will take flight with the “Tex” Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force at 2 p.m. Monday, flying over 30 different locations across the city at 1,000 feet.

Church bells will be ringing at many parishes, as Archbishop Garcia-Siller “prays for the archdiocese during this pandemic,” according to a Facebook post from the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The archbishop will take off from Stinson Field, flying in the 1942 SNJ “Ole Yeller”.

The Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force says it teamed up with the Archdiocese of San Antonio “to inspire unity and healing with an operation called, ‘Mission: Hope.’”

“The aircraft is very visible, and I believe the sight of the archbishop flying overhead will be truly inspirational,” said Col. Darren Bond, executive officer of the “Tex” Hill Wing. “We have had so much bad news lately. It’s time to give people a positive sign.”

The archbishop will also announce the re-opening date of parishes in the archdiocese for public weekend liturgies at a ceremony prior to takeoff.

Flight Itinerary

1. Takeoff from Stinson Field — 2 p.m.

2. Mission Espada — 2:02 p.m.

3. Mission San Juan Capistrano – 2:05 p.m.

4. UIW School of Medicine – 2:07 p.m.

5. St. PJ’s Children’s Home — 2:12 p.m.

6. Mission Concepción – 2:15 p.m.

7. St Cecilia’s Catholic Church – 2:25 p.m.

8. Holy Redeemer Catholic Church – 2:30 p.m.

9. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital – 2:32 p.m.

10. San Fernando Cathedral – 2:35 p.m.

11. San Antonio City Hall – 2:35 p.m.

12. Bexar County Adult Detention Center – 2:40 p.m.

13. Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 2:42 p.m.

14. St. Timothy Catholic Church – 2:42 p.m.

15. Our Lady of the Lake University – 2:50 p.m.

16. Archdiocesan Pastoral Center/Assumption Seminary/Mexican American Catholic College – 2:53 p.m.

17. St. Mary’s University – 2:55 p.m.

18. Kelly Field – 3 p.m.

19. Lackland Air Force Base – 3 p.m.

20. Divine Providence Catholic Church – 3:05 p.m.

21. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – 3:08 p.m.

22. Oblate School of Theology – 3:15 p.m.

23. St. Francis Nursing Home – 3:17 p.m.

24. Padua Place Retired Priest Residence – 3:20 p.m.

25. University of the Incarnate Word – 3:22 p.m.

26. St. Pius X Church – 3:25 p.m.

27. Catholic Life Insurance headquarters building – 3:30 p.m.

28. Shrine of St. Padre Pio Catholic Church – 3:32 p.m.

29. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church – 3:35 p.m.

30. St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – 3:40 p.m.

31. St. Monica Catholic Church – 3:45 p.m.

32. Return to Stinson Airport – 3:50 p.m.