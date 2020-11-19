Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims, Texas to get $7.5M

FILE – In this June 16, 2020, file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York. Apple will cut its app store fee in half from 30% to 15% for most developers beginning Jan. 1, the biggest change in its commission rate since the app store began in 2008. The fee reduction will apply to developers who made up to $1 million from the app store in 2020, which is the “vast majority” of developers in the store, Apple said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PHOENIX (AP/KXAN) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.

The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states, including Texas. Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones.

It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton office says Texas served on an executive committee during a multistate investigation.

“I am pleased to announce that Apple is being held accountable for their deceitfulness with consumers and secretive decision not to inform consumers of known issues,” said Paxton in a statement. “This settlement is a victory for honest business and customers and a stern warning to any companies who attempt to cover their mistakes at the expense of consumer choice.”

From the settlements, the State of Texas itself will receive more than $7.5 million in monetary payment, according to Paxton’s office.

Apple defended its actions as a way to protect older iPhones, but critics contended the company did it to help spur sales of newer models. The company also entered into a proposed settlement of class action litigation regarding the same battery problems, and when it is finalized it will pay out up to $500 million in consumer restitution.

Those who submitted a claim may be able to get a payment under the settlement. Details can be found online here.