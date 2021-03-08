Another Texas Public Utility commissioner resigns in wake of state’s winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas has resigned following February’s winter storms that pushed Texas’ electric grid to the brink.

Shelly Botkin has resigned her role effective immediately, according to a PUC release. This comes a week after Chairwoman DeAnn Walker resigned from her position. Currently, PUC only has one active commissioner.

On March 3, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Arthur D’Andrea as the new chairperson for PUC.

Multiple board directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have resigned in the wake of the winter storm disaster.

Blotkin worked as the director of corporate communications for ERCOT from 2009 until 2018 when she joined PUC.

On Monday, Speaker Dade Phelan (R – Beaumont) announced the House’s first seven priority bills that aim to protect consumers, and strengthen the state’s electric grid after the winter freeze.

The bills range from weatherization requirements to improving communication, and come after more than 25 hours of testimony in House hearings over the last two weeks.