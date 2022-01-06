Another semiconductor facility may move to Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sources say that one of the biggest US based semiconductor companies is scoping out Central Texas to lay roots. Micron would bring a massive investment and join in the trend of major companies — like Tesla and Samsung — moving to the Austin area.

“‘We’ve already seen the semiconductor industry kind of rise to rarefied heights with Samsung picking little Taylor for a $17 billion plant. Sources tell ABJ that Micron is even considering Lockhart which is another kind of town on the rural periphery of Austin, right?” says Will Anderson of the Austin Business Journal, “which hasn’t seen the same level of economic development. So you can imagine all the hubbub that was made of Taylor landing such a large plant, similar kind of investment in Lockhart promises to be equally transformative. If if they were to choose, I want to stress, sources told us this is not a done deal.”

KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal took a closer look at how much of an investment the Micron facility would be, the potential job numbers it bring with it and which other Austin area was scoped out.

