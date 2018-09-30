Analyzing the answers in the Abbott vs. Valdez debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) - After the gubernatorial debate, KXAN’s political roundtable sat down to discuss and analyze it.

During the debate, KXAN hosted a focus group to gauge their approval of the answers that the candidates gave. The participants were a mix of Republicans, Democrats and Independents who said they were undecided going into the debate.

More than half of the focus group said they thought Gov. Greg Abbott won the debate while 38 percent said Lupe Valdez won. Ten percent said neither candidate won.

Carlos Sanchez with Texas Monthly says the absence of a live audience may have made it more difficult to sway some undecided voters.

“He insisted on a forum that was very sterile,” Sanchez said of Gov. Abbott. “The energy was missing from the room. The energy that was missing I think translated itself to a high number of undecideds at the end of this debate.”

The candidates discussed everything from red flag laws to marijuana to even what makes them proud to be Texans.

“If you want to serve the state of Texas, you have to be proud of the state of Texas and I believe that politicians in the state are,” Joy Diaz with the Texas Standard said. “It was a beautiful note to end with and I believe they showed their humanity and even their vulnerability a little bit.”

Lauren McGaughy with the Dallas Morning News weighed in saying she appreciated that the debate didn’t get as heated as the debate between Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O’Rourke last week.

“I liked that they didn’t attack each other,” McGaughey said. “We saw that last week with the Beto/Cruz [debate].”

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9 and election day is Nov. 6.