AUSTIN (KXAN) – Everything is bigger in Texas, including an employee’s drive to work long hours, apparently.

According to an analysis of 2022 data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, folks in Texas clocked more time on average than any other state.

The analysis by personal finance website Wealth of Geeks showed that employees in Texas work around 34.42 hours a week on average. Louisiana came in second with employees working 34.37 a week, and then West Virginia at around 34.11 hours weekly.

These findings come soon after Financial Buzz published an analysis showing Austin as the third most overworked city in the U.S. The finance website looked at factors like hours worked per week, percentage of active workers over 65, and percentage of workers with two plus jobs in the analysis.

In its study, Financial Buzz found that Austin had a high number of households where more than one person worked a full time job and that Austinites worked a high number of hours per week compared to other U.S cities.