LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for three children abducted from Kempner who have been missing for nearly two months.

Law enforcement believes the children are in grave or immediate danger. Missing are:

Kristen Robertson, a Black female, 3 years old, 3’0”, 40 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Christopher Robertson II, a Black male, 6 years old, 3’01”, 50 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Christine Robertson, a Black female, 4 years old, 3’05” 40 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

Kristen Robertson

Christopher Robertson

Christine Robertson

Kristine Whitehead

They were last seen near 409 South Pecan St. in the town of Lampasas the afternoon of June 3.

Police are looking for Kristine Amber Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction. She failed to appear for a custody hearing. She’s described as a Black woman who is 5’07” tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is driving a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate number: GJZ8544.

The suspect was last heard from in Kempner, Texas, which is about 70 miles northwest of Austin.

If you have any information about this abduction, call LCSO at (512) 556-8255.