Amber Alert: South Texas 5-year-old reported missing

MATHIS, Texas (KXAN) — A South Texas five-year-old is missing and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to an Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

The Mathis Police Department is looking for Enrique Hernandez — described as a Hispanic boy, standing 3’11” and weighing 80 lbs. with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Stephanie Olivarez in connection with Hernandez’s abduction. Olivarez is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic woman, standing 5’6” with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is driving a red, 2002 Dodge Neon with the Texas license plate number LDR8421.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Mathis Police Department at (361) 547-2113.

