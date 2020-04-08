AMBER ALERT: San Antonio police looking for 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A national Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old San Antonio girl that authorities believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Authorities are looking for Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal. She was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Barrett Place in San Antonio.

Monrreal is white/Hispanic mixed, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the number 45 on the front, blue jeans and black/gray Jordan Brand shoes.

The case started as a regional alert, but was elevated to a national alert shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. You may have received an alert on your smartphone about it.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the San Antonio Police Department immediately at 210-207-8126.