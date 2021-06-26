Amber Alert: Police search for Brownsville girl, 18-year-old man in connection with her abduction

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Brownsville are searching for a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man in connection with her abduction Saturday night.

The Amber Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety says Antonette Rodriguez, 13, was last seen near 4431 Horizon Hill in San Antonio around 5 p.m. Saturday.

She is described as:

Hispanic

5′ tall

115 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black button-down, short-sleeved sweater and black pants

Has a belly piercing

Police say the suspect in connection with Rodriguez’s abduction is Clayton Phillips, 18, who was last heard from in San Antonio. He is described as:

White

5’7″

120 pounds

Brown hair and blue eyes

Most likely wearing dark-colored shirt and black jeans

Phillips is driving a brown, 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate number DR6K226. The rear window tint of the car is bubbled, according to police.

Phillips is driving a brown, 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate number DR6K226. (Texas DPS Photo)

Police believe Rodriguez is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information on where they might be, call Brownsville Police at (956) 548-7014.