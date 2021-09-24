Amber Alert: Police search for 17-year-old girl from Bay City, man suspected of abducting her

BAY CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Bay City are searching for a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man suspected of abducting her, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety alert.

Bay City ISD Police are searching for Alicity Erevia, who was last seen Thursday afternoon at 400 Seventh Street in Bay City, which is the address for Bay City High School. Bay City is located near the Texas coast just north of Matagorda.

She is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, about five feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes and blue jeans the last time she was seen, Texas DPS said.

The man suspected of taking her is 22-year-old Sharieff Sharrieff. He’s described as a Black man with brown hair and eyes, about six feet tall and weighing 185 pounds, Texas DPS said.

They could possibly be in a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Texas license plate number of PTD4629. There’s also a white sticker in the center of the rear window. The below photo, provided by DPS, is the actual truck police are looking for.

2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck police are looking for in the abduction of a 17-year-old girl from Bay City (Texas DPS Photo)

If you know where they are, you’re asked to call (979) 401-1120 to report details to the Bay City ISD Police Department.