Amber Alert: Police looking for 2 girls last seen in East Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls last seen in Atlanta, Texas on Monday afternoon who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for 11-year-old Alex Arwood and 1-year-old Tru Speratos.

Speratos, 1, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu. Arwood, 11, has sandy colored hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

The girls were last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday on the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas license plate number MBD2390.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.