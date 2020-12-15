AMBER ALERT: Missing 1-year-old Pearland boy in ‘immediate danger’

PEARLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old Pearland boy believed to have been abducted by his mother Monday, who was threatening to harm both herself and the child.

The boy, Jaivan A’Mere Simpson, was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue or black sweatpants. He’s Black, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His mother, 22-year-old Jada Jnae Williams, is wanted in connection with the boy’s abduction. She’s Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on both arms, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with black-framed glasses and dark-colored pants.

The Amber Alert flyer issued by the Texas Department of Pubic Safety

The car she’s driving is a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates NVP-8659, authorities say. Or the car may still have paper tags which expired on Nov. 14 with a tag number of 86290G6.

The two were last seen on Business Center Drive in Pearland around 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities say Simpson is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Typically Amber Alerts are not issued in cases of domestic disputes, but the threats police say the woman made about harming herself or the baby have them concerned.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either person should call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4176.