AMBER ALERT: Law enforcement looking for 5 children, including baby, possibly abducted by 2 adults

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas (KXAN) — The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five children, including a baby, who were possibly abducted by two adults.

An Amber Alert was sent out for the children Friday afternoon. They were last seen Monday in Crystal City, Texas at about 11:25 a.m.

Crystal City is about two hours west of San Antonio.

According to the alert, their names, ages and descriptions are as followed:

10-year-old Justine Kaylee Lopez: White female, 4 feet 5 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair

9-year-old Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez: White female, 4 feet 3 inches tall, 60 pounds, black hair

7-year-old Ruben Lopez, Jr.: White, male

4-year-old Jordan Lopez: White male, 3 feet 3 inches tall, 40 pounds, black hair

11-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez: White male

Law enforcement is looking for two adults in connection with the abduction. Their names, ages and descriptions are as followed:

29-year-old Ruben Lopez: White male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair

31-year-old Roxanne Fuentes: White female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair

Roxanne Fuentes and Reuben Lopez (Amber Alert Photos)

Law enforcement reported they are driving a gray 2008 Chevy Trailblazer with a Texas license plate numbered MKV2702.

They believe the children are in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information can call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at 830-374-3615.