Amber Alert issued in Texas for 2-year-old girl believed to be in danger

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl in East Texas believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Zenas Montre Whitaker

The Center Police department is searching for Zamya Ann Whitaker. A 2-year-old with blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts, according to police.

Police are looking for Zenas Montre Whitaker, 27, in connection with her abduction. He is described by police as 5’6”, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Whitaker has tattoos on his right arm, left arm, back, and a Browning firearms’ profile of a deer on his chest.

The suspect is driving a 2014 blue, Jeep Compass with Texas license plate — MDD4900. He was last heard from in Center, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788.