Amber Alert issued for two children missing from North Texas suburb

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for all of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas for two children missing from Farmers Branch, Texas since Sunday afternoon.

Authorities believe five-year-old Preston Scarlett and four-year-old Princess Scarlett are in grave or immediate danger.

The suspect was last heard from in the North Texas suburb and is believed to be driving a maroon, GMC Terrain with Texas license plate HFL1525. The front bumper of the vehicle is damaged or missing. The passenger side quarter panel is black and the passenger door is a different color red.

The suspect stole the SUV while the children were in the backseat, according to KXAS-TV in Dallas. Police told KXAS that the car’s owner was checking their mail when someone got in and drove away. It was not clear if the person who stole the Terrain knew there were children in the backseat

Preston Scarlett is 4’0″ with brown eyes and brown mohawk hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with a rip and black Nike shoes.

Princess Scarlett is 3’0″ with brown hair and multi-colored beads and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a mermaid in the middle, blue jeans and black and pink Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding these abductions, call the Farmers Branch Police Department at 469-289-3270.