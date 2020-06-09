Amber Alert issued for three-month-old in North Texas

GAINESVILLE, Texas. (KXAN) — Police in North Texas are looking for a three-month-old girl they believe to be in grave danger.

They say Lyrik Aliyana Brown was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers. She has a birthmark behind her right knee.

Police are looking for Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, 30, in connection with the abduction. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.

Police say Brown is driving a gray 2011 Volkswagon Jetta with a Texas temporary tag of 55432B6. Brown was last heard from in Gainesville.

If you have any information, please call the Gainesville Police Department at 940-648-7777.