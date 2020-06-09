Amber Alert issued for three-month-old in North Texas

Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Texas. (KXAN) — Police in North Texas are looking for a three-month-old girl they believe to be in grave danger.

They say Lyrik Aliyana Brown was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers. She has a birthmark behind her right knee.

Police are looking for Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, 30, in connection with the abduction. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.

Police say Brown is driving a gray 2011 Volkswagon Jetta with a Texas temporary tag of 55432B6. Brown was last heard from in Gainesville.

If you have any information, please call the Gainesville Police Department at 940-648-7777.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss