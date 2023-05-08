SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for a San Antonio teen last seen on May 1.
According to the alert, San Antonio Police are looking for Juelz Robinson.
Robinson is:
- White
- Male
- 14 years old
- 5′ 6” and 130 lbs.
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin frame glasses, a dark colored t-shirt, black Nike shorts, and slip-ons.
Police say Juelz Robinson was last seen at 12 a.m. on May 1 walking on Classen Pass in San Antonio.
Police believe Robinson is in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information can call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.