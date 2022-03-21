PAMPA, Texas (KXAN) – The Pampa Police Department issued an Amber Alert for two girls early Monday morning.

Emilee Reagan, 2, is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants and orange and blue New Balance shoes.

Rylee Reagan, 7, is 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 94 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray “Hey Dude” shoes with leopard print.

Police say Logan Daniel Reagan, 28, is a suspect in the abduction. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Reagan is driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate. He was last seen in Pampa, an hour northeast of Amarillo.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.