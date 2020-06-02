Amber Alert issued for missing Waco two-year-old

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Frankie Gonzales Monday in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

The Waco Police Department says Gonzales is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The boy was last seen at North University Parks and Herring Avenue under the bridge in Waco around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Gonzales has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black/white Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.