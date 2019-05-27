Dallas boy who disappeared was with his mother; Amber Alert discontinued
DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) --The Dallas Police Department found a missing 4-year-old boy after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night.
The child's father initially reported he was inside a silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred when it was stolen outside a McDonald's around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NBC station in Dallas. Later Sunday night police located the vehicle, but the boy was not inside.
Police later found him with his mother after determining there were inconsistencies with his father's story. It's not known if the father will face charges.
More Texas Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas' embattled elections chief on brink of losing job
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' embattled elections chief is on the brink of losing his job over wrongly questioning the U.S. citizenship of thousands of voters.
Secretary of State David Whitley on Sunday was set to be forced from office unless the Texas Senate confirms his nomination. But that prospect was dimming as Democrats were blocking a vote on the eve of the Legislature adjourning until 2021.
Whitley's office was behind a bungled scouring of voter rolls that reignited accusations of voter suppression in Texas. Elections officials identified nearly 100,000 voters flagged as potential noncitizens, but the data was deeply flawed.Read the Full Article
- Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved
Report: Texas to lose billions if new major storm hits coast
HOUSTON (AP) — Housing sales in Texas would drop, gasoline prices would increase and the state would lose hundreds of billions of dollars in economic output if another major storm struck an unprotected coastline, according to a new study.
The joint economic impact study by Texas A&M University at Galveston and the Texas General Land Office, evaluated storm surge impacts on the three counties along Galveston Bay — Galveston, Harris and Chambers, the Houston Chronicle reported.
It also examines how flooding from a major storm would affect the local and national economies.Read the Full Article
- Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved
9-year-old killed, 2nd child hurt in Texas drag racing crash
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 9-year-old girl was killed and another child was seriously injured after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle that had been drag racing.
Police say three cars were racing on a Dallas street Friday night when one of the vehicles hit a Chevrolet Impala with the two children.
The 9-year-old girl, who was in the back seat, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses