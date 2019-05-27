Dallas boy who disappeared was with his mother; Amber Alert discontinued Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo) FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo) Dallas boy who disappeared was with his mother; Amber Alert discontinued prev next

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) --The Dallas Police Department found a missing 4-year-old boy after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night.

The child's father initially reported he was inside a silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred when it was stolen outside a McDonald's around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NBC station in Dallas. Later Sunday night police located the vehicle, but the boy was not inside.

Police later found him with his mother after determining there were inconsistencies with his father's story. It's not known if the father will face charges.

