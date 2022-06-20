HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — According to an Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2-month-old girl last seen early Sunday morning in Harker Heights was found early Monday morning.

The Department of Public Safety ended an Amber Alert for Winter Jones at 3:16 a.m. DPS did not give any information about her condition or about the two suspects police were looking for.

DPS had activated the Amber Alert at 1:20 a.m. Monday.

Harker Heights is 57 miles north of Austin and 5 miles southeast of Killeen.