AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Amber alert was issued for a missing baby out of Kemp, Texas, after the Kemp Police Department was notified of a possible abduction, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Jan. 26, officers were notified of the incident and dispatched to a local domestic violence shelter that houses abused or recovering mothers and their children, KPD said.

According to officials, a woman, identified as Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, arrived at the shelter Sunday with her 15-week-old baby boy, Xyavier Calliste, and left the shelter at approximately 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The baby was described as Black with brown eyes and black hair, 23 inches and 8 pounds, officials said. Williams is described as a Black woman with brown eyes, brown hair, 5 feet 6 inches and 150 pounds.

Image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

KPD said while Williams was allowed to come and go from the shelter, Xyavier was in Child Protective Services custody and was court-ordered by Smith County to remain at the shelter.

Williams was seen leaving with Xyavier and getting into an unidentified vehicle, according to police.

Xyavier is on prescribed medication, which must be taken with baby formula, police said. However, Williams left both medication and baby formula at the shelter.

It is unknown whether Xyavier’s biological father from North Carolina has ties to Smith County, or the Dallas area, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday by KPD, with assistance from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KCSO at (469) 376-4598 and ask to speak with a KPD officer