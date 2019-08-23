Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy from Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy last seen in Waxahachie, south of Dallas.
The boy, Phillip Wiedeman, was last seen on West Franklin Street in Waxahachie. He is said to be wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants and tan shoes. He is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 4-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
Police are also looking for 46-year-old Candace Harbin. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest with the license plate FLW 5767.
Anyone with information on either Wiedeman or Harbin’s location is urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4410. Police believe Wiedeman to be in grave and immediate danger.