Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy from Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy last seen in Waxahachie, south of Dallas.

The boy, Phillip Wiedeman, was last seen on West Franklin Street in Waxahachie. He is said to be wearing a blue polo shirt, tan pants and tan shoes. He is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 4-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Candice Rochelle (Photo courtesy Waxahachie Police)

Police are also looking for 46-year-old Candace Harbin. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest with the license plate FLW 5767.

2012 Nissan Quest (Photo courtesy Waxahachie Police)

Anyone with information on either Wiedeman or Harbin’s location is urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4410. Police believe Wiedeman to be in grave and immediate danger.