Amber alert issued for missing 18-month-old boy from Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — Dallas police are asking the public for help tracking down a missing 18-month-old boy last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to Dallas police, Cedrick Jackson was last seen around 12:10 a.m. in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive in Dallas.

Jackson is described as having brown eyes and braided hair. He was last seen wearing only a diaper. Police say he could be in danger and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.