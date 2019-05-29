Amber Alert issued for East Texas girl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lamarcus Smith is wanted in connection with an Amber Alert from Henderson, TX. (@TX_Alerts) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police are looking for Ariel Smith from Henderson, TX. (@TX_Alerts) Lamarcus Smith is wanted in connection with an Amber Alert from Henderson, TX. (@TX_Alerts) Police are looking for Ariel Smith from Henderson, TX. (@TX_Alerts) prev next

HENDERSON, Tx. (KXAN) -- Police in the East Texas town of Henderson are looking for a two-year-old girl who they say is in grave danger.

An Amber Alert is out for Ariel Smith. Police say she is two feet, one inches tall and weighs 39 pounds. She has black braided hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt. There is a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck.

Police are also looking for Lamarcus Smith, 41. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. There is a tattoo on his chest and right arm. Police do not know what vehicle Smith is driving.

If you have any information about Ariel Smith's abduction, call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.