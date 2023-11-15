WILMER, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a missing ten-year-old from the Dallas suburb of Wilmer.

According to the alert, Ian Aguilar was last seen Tuesday morning at 7:30 in Wilmer. DPS said Aguilar is a Hispanic boy, 4 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

DPS said Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, is the suspect in Ian Aguilar’s abduction. The alert describes Aguilar-Cano as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds and has black hair.

The alert said Aguilar-Cano is driving a tan, 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate number KVZ1194.

Ian Aguilar (Photo courtesy: Department of Public Safety) Juan Aguilar-Cano (Photo courtesy: Department of Public Safety)

Law enforcement officials believe Ian Aguilar is in grave or immediate danger.

DPS said anyone with information about the abduction should call the Wilmer police department at 972-441-6565.