Amber alert issued for Amarillo 3-month-old baby girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an Amarillo 3-month-old who was abducted on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Jamila Franklin last seen at 810 W Amarillo Blvd in Amarillo around 1:30 p.m.

She is described as having:

Black hair

Brown eyes

Wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts

Police are looking for 24-year-old Aliyah Moore in connection with her abduction.

(Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

She is described as having:

Black hair

Brown eyes

5′ 6″

Weighs 145 pounds

Wearing a black muscle shirt and gray sweat pants

If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-433-7017.