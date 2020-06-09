Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Port Arthur boy

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been activated for a 7-month-old boy from Port Arthur, Texas that is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, according to law enforcement officials.

Nathan Lynn Roberts

The Port Arthur Police Department is looking for Jason Roberts — described by police as a 7-month-old with black hair, brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

Police are looking for Nathan Lynn Roberts Jr. in connection with the abduction. Roberts Jr. was last heard from in Port Arthur. He is described by police as a 26-year-old black man, standing 5’10” and weighing 178 lbs. Roberts has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants.

The suspect is driving a gold/tan Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601.