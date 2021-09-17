Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy last seen outside Houston

PEARLAND, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old last seen Thursday, Sept. 16 in the Houston suburb of Pearland.

Police are looking for Amari Daniel Baylor and fear he’s in grave danger following an abduction.

Pearland police describe Baylor as:

6-year-old Black boy

4’5″

60 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes

Texas DPS Amber Alert flyer for Amari Baylor

Police haven’t identified the woman they suspect abducted Baylor, but said she’s around 30 years old and was last seen wearing an orange shirt. Police believe she was driving a gray SUV with an orange license plate and a triangle decal on the rear window.

If you’ve seen the child or the suspect vehicle, contact Pearland police at 281-997-4350.