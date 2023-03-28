HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 6-month-old girl who was missing out of Houston.

Houston police said that they had located the missing 6-month-old, along with her mother around 9:20 a.m. Both were found safe.

The baby was last seen on Monday, March 27 around 5:10 p.m. in northwest Harris County.

The little girl wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday morning at 2 a.m.

HPD believed she was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The Texas Center for the Missing had issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for the child, but now has canceled it.